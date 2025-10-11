Next Article
Trump announces 100% tariff on all imports from China
Business
Donald Trump just announced a 100% tariff on everything imported from China, kicking in November 1, 2025.
He posted the news on Truth Social, saying it's his answer to what he calls China's "extraordinarily aggressive" trade moves.
This is a big step up in the ongoing US-China trade fight and comes on top of existing tariffs.
Trump's tariff follows China's export restrictions
Trump made this move after China revealed its own broad export restrictions, also set for November 1.
He called China's plan a "moral disgrace" and said it would impact every country, not just the US.
Trump says his tariff is a direct response to protect American interests.