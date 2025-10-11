Trump announces 100% tariff on all imports from China Business Oct 11, 2025

Donald Trump just announced a 100% tariff on everything imported from China, kicking in November 1, 2025.

He posted the news on Truth Social, saying it's his answer to what he calls China's "extraordinarily aggressive" trade moves.

This is a big step up in the ongoing US-China trade fight and comes on top of existing tariffs.