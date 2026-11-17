Trump backs Jensen Huang for NVIDIA CEO despite spy concerns
President Trump just gave a thumbs-up to Jensen Huang possibly returning as NVIDIA's CEO, even though there are concerns about Huang's alleged links to a suspected Chinese spy.
Trump told reporters Monday at the White House before leaving for his trip to Asia, "A lot of people are asking Jensen, they think Jensen should go back. That certainly isn't a bad idea."
Scott Bessent pushes outside NVIDIA leadership
While Huang is talking with close allies about coming back and Silicon Valley leaders want him reinstated, not everyone in the Trump administration agrees.
Trump has brushed off security worries and says, "It was not put at risk, and our country is now stronger than ever before. And you know, China plays games with us, and we play games with China," but Scott Bessent is pushing for new leadership from outside NVIDIA, showing there's real debate over who should lead the company next.