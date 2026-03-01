Trump bans US agencies from using Anthropic AI
Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, says the company will keep going strong after President Trump banned US agencies from using its AI and canceled a $200 million Pentagon deal.
The decision came after officials labeled Anthropic a supply chain risk and blocked military contractors from working with them.
Amodei clarifies situation
Amodei pushed back on talk of a sweeping ban, explaining that only certain contracts are affected.
He also pointed out that the Pentagon didn't actually ban things like fully autonomous weapons or mass surveillance—areas Anthropic already avoids.
Anthropic is still the only AI model operating inside classified defense systems but has refused to give unlimited access to its Claude AI model.
Who is Dario Amodei?
Amodei is CEO of Anthropic. He is focused on keeping AI safe and ethical.
Anthropic remains a major player in the AI world—even with some government pushback.