Trump calls AI warnings a 'hoax' amid Micron Dell trades

Since Trump's second term began, Trump's investment accounts have made nearly 30,000 securities transactions in AI-related firms, including chip makers Broadcom and Texas Instruments.

They are also backing Super Micro Computer for data centers and even planning a media merger with a nuclear fusion company.

Meanwhile, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are investing in tech startups mostly through the firms 1789 Capital and American Ventures.

Despite all this activity (which even includes defense contractors), the White House says there is nothing shady going on, though many are still questioning how these investments might shape the US response to rapid advances in AI.