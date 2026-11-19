Trump disclosed up to $265,000 NVIDIA investment amid chip review
Donald Trump recently invested up to $265,000 in NVIDIA, the big name behind AI chips.
This comes as his administration is reviewing rules on exporting advanced chips, right when U.S.-China tech tensions are heating up.
The news became public on November 19, 2026, after Trump signed the disclosure on November 1, following some major NVIDIA trades he made back in August.
NVIDIA amid suspected Chinese spy link
NVIDIA's caught in the middle of a tech tug-of-war between the US and China, especially after its CEO Jensen Huang was linked to a suspected Chinese spy.
That's led to tighter US controls on selling advanced chips to China.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA executives want more access to the Chinese market, even as Washington considers stricter rules.
The White House says Trump's investments are managed independently, with the president's portfolio independently managed by third-party financial institutions.