Trump ends Iran agreement, confirms military strike, oil jumps 4%

Brent $77.31, Sensex and Nifty fall

With Brent crude now at $77.31 a barrel and traders nervous about possible disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, energy supply risks are back in focus.

The ripple effect hit Indian stock markets too (Sensex dropped over 1,100 points and Nifty fell by 350 points) as investors reacted to higher oil prices and growing uncertainty in West Asia.