Trump family's crypto venture to launch debit card

World Liberty has made $500 million for the Trump family

The firm launched its $WLFI token last year, giving holders a say in business decisions. They're also looking to tokenize assets like real estate using the $1 stablecoin for stability.

While some have criticized the venture for benefiting from relaxed rules, Donald Trump Jr. said it was "100% true" World Liberty is not a political organization.

Since launching, World Liberty Financial has made around $500 million for the Trump family—a big financial win so far.