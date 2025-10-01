Trump family's crypto venture to launch debit card
World Liberty Financial, backed by the Trump family, is rolling out a debit card that lets you spend crypto on everyday purchases.
CEO Zach Witkoff shared the news at TOKEN2049 in Singapore, saying a pilot will kick off in the next quarter.
The company wants to shake up traditional banking and leans into decentralized finance.
World Liberty has made $500 million for the Trump family
The firm launched its $WLFI token last year, giving holders a say in business decisions. They're also looking to tokenize assets like real estate using the $1 stablecoin for stability.
While some have criticized the venture for benefiting from relaxed rules, Donald Trump Jr. said it was "100% true" World Liberty is not a political organization.
Since launching, World Liberty Financial has made around $500 million for the Trump family—a big financial win so far.