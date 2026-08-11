Trump Media and Technology Group says $360.6 million H1 crypto loss
Business
Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the company behind Truth Social, reported a massive $360.6 million loss from its cryptocurrency investments in the first half of 2026.
Their bitcoin stash dropped by 65 coins between March and June, with the total value sliding to $557.1 million as crypto markets took a hit.
TMTG cronos holdings fall to $40.6 million
TMTG also held onto roughly 756.1 million cronos tokens (linked to Crypto.com), but those lost a chunk of their value, falling from $68 million last year to just $40.6 million now.
Plans for a new strategy with Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition were scrapped this August because of rough market conditions and shifting priorities.