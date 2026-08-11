Trump Media posts $238 million Q2 loss, refocuses on Truth Social

The company's broader pivot is back to its core social media platform, with Truth API as a key part of that plan, a tool that lets trading firms pay big bucks ($60,000 to $100,000 a month) for early access to posts from major voices on Truth Social, including US President Donald Trump, the platform's most-followed user.

With 10 clients so far, this could bring in up to $12 million a year.

Even with revenue more than double to $1.7 billion last quarter, losses are still piling up.

Still, McGurn remains upbeat about the future and points to the fusion business as a reason for optimism.