Trump orders federal agencies to stop using AI tool Business Feb 28, 2026

Trump has ordered all US federal agencies to stop using Anthropic's Claude AI, after the company refused to give the Pentagon unrestricted access to its tech.

The directive does not immediately terminate government contracts; it gives agencies six months to phase out Claude, and Trump has threatened to use "the Full Power of the Presidency" and pursue "major civil and criminal consequences" if Anthropic does not cooperate.