Trump orders federal agencies to stop using AI tool
Trump has ordered all US federal agencies to stop using Anthropic's Claude AI, after the company refused to give the Pentagon unrestricted access to its tech.
The directive does not immediately terminate government contracts; it gives agencies six months to phase out Claude, and Trump has threatened to use "the Full Power of the Presidency" and pursue "major civil and criminal consequences" if Anthropic does not cooperate.
Anthropic's response and support for it
The ban highlights growing tension over how AI should be used in national security.
Anthropic's CEO called the government's actions "retaliatory" and plans to fight back in court.
Some senators want more time for talks, saying a rushed decision could hurt both security and tech partnerships.
Big names like Sam Altman have expressed support for Anthropic, and Katy Perry posted a widely seen screenshot that appeared to show she subscribed to Claude's Pro plan.