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Why Trump's Board of Peace held talks with DP World
The talks were focused on Gaza's infrastructure projects

Why Trump's Board of Peace held talks with DP World

By Dwaipayan Roy
Apr 21, 2026
01:26 pm
What's the story

US President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' has held talks with Dubai-based multinational company, DP World. The discussions, according to the Financial Times, were focused on managing supply chains and infrastructure projects in Gaza. The potential partnership could see DP World working with the Board to manage logistics for humanitarian aid and goods entering the war-torn region.

Financial implications

Rehabilitation of Gaza estimated to cost $70B

The rehabilitation of Gaza, which has been ravaged by two years of Israeli bombardment, is estimated to cost around $70 billion. The talks between Trump's Board and DP World also included other ideas such as a new port in either Gaza or on the nearby Egyptian coast. The UAE-based firm could also develop a free-trade zone in the war-shattered strip.

Strategic oversight

What is Board of Peace?

Trump proposed the Board of Peace last September as part of his plan to end Israel's war in Gaza. The board is also expected to tackle other conflicts. Under Trump's Gaza plan, Israeli troops would withdraw and reconstruction would begin once Hamas lays down its weapons. However, neither DP World nor the White House have commented on these developments yet.

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