Why Trump's Board of Peace held talks with DP World
What's the story
US President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' has held talks with Dubai-based multinational company, DP World. The discussions, according to the Financial Times, were focused on managing supply chains and infrastructure projects in Gaza. The potential partnership could see DP World working with the Board to manage logistics for humanitarian aid and goods entering the war-torn region.
Financial implications
Rehabilitation of Gaza estimated to cost $70B
The rehabilitation of Gaza, which has been ravaged by two years of Israeli bombardment, is estimated to cost around $70 billion. The talks between Trump's Board and DP World also included other ideas such as a new port in either Gaza or on the nearby Egyptian coast. The UAE-based firm could also develop a free-trade zone in the war-shattered strip.
Strategic oversight
What is Board of Peace?
Trump proposed the Board of Peace last September as part of his plan to end Israel's war in Gaza. The board is also expected to tackle other conflicts. Under Trump's Gaza plan, Israeli troops would withdraw and reconstruction would begin once Hamas lays down its weapons. However, neither DP World nor the White House have commented on these developments yet.