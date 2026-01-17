Trump says he'll sue JPMorgan after bank closes his accounts
Donald Trump is gearing up to sue JPMorgan Chase, saying the bank shut down his accounts after the January 6 Capitol riot.
He also called out The Wall Street Journal for a "completely false" story claiming he offered JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon a top Fed job, insisting no such offer or Treasury role was ever considered.
Trump accused the Journal of skipping basic fact-checking.
What's behind the tension?
This comes as Trump and JPMorgan are already clashing—Trump's push for a 10% cap on credit card interest rates has the bank warning of major business cuts.
Meanwhile, CEO Jamie Dimon recently praised Fed Chair Jerome Powell and was asked about Justice Department subpoenas served to the Federal Reserve.
Quick refresher: Who's Trump now?
Trump is back as US President.
His time in office (and before) has been packed with controversy, legal battles, and plenty of headlines—so this latest dust-up fits right in.