Trump says he'll sue JPMorgan after bank closes his accounts
Jan 17, 2026

Donald Trump is gearing up to sue JPMorgan Chase, saying the bank shut down his accounts after the January 6 Capitol riot.

He also called out The Wall Street Journal for a "completely false" story claiming he offered JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon a top Fed job, insisting no such offer or Treasury role was ever considered.

Trump accused the Journal of skipping basic fact-checking.