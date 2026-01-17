Trump says JPMorgan 'debanked' him after Capitol riots, plans lawsuit

What else is going on?

JPMorgan's decision comes as tensions run high between the bank and Trump's camp.

The bank has openly criticized a Justice Department probe into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, with CEO Jamie Dimon warning that messing with Fed independence could hurt the economy.

Meanwhile, a White House plan to cap credit card interest rates at 10% for a year has also put JPMorgan on edge—they're worried it could make getting credit harder for everyone.