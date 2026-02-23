Trump says Netflix must fire Susan Rice or face 'consequences'

US President Donald Trump has threatened Netflix with "consequences" if the streaming giant does not fire board member Susan Rice. The threat comes after Rice, who served in both Obama and Biden administrations, appeared on Preet Bharara's podcast. During her appearance, she said corporations that "take a knee to Trump" will be "held accountable."

Reaction Loomer accuses Rice of threatening half the country Right-wing influencer Laura Loomer accused Rice of "threatening half the country with weaponized government and political retribution." She also noted Netflix's board member position amid its merger with Warner Bros. Trump quickly responded to Loomer's post, demanding Netflix fire "racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences."

Political stance Trump's response reflects his victim narrative Trump's response aligns with his long-standing narrative of being a victim of political persecution. He has often claimed that Democrats have weaponized the government and the Department of Justice against him. The president's post did not specify any potential consequences for Netflix, but it could be interpreted that he might intervene to block Netflix's acquisition of Warner Bros.

Advertisement