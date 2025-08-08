Trump slaps 25% tariffs on imports from select countries

Countries affected by the new tariffs

India's famous Assam and Darjeeling teas could get pricier with a new 25% tariff.

Thailand managed to cut its expected tariff nearly in half, which is a win for its electronics industry.

Laos faces a steep 40% hike, putting local jobs at risk, while Canada's steel and aluminum will now cost more thanks to a 35% tariff jump.

Mexico scored a temporary 90-day exemption, but things are still uncertain for them long-term.

Switzerland got hit with Europe's highest rate at 39%, showing just how widespread these changes are.