Trump sues WSJ for $10B over alleged Epstein birthday letter
Donald Trump is taking The Wall Street Journal, News Corp, and Rupert Murdoch to court, asking for at least $10 billion.
He's upset about a WSJ article that claimed he sent Jeffrey Epstein a sexually suggestive birthday letter back in 2003—a letter Trump insists he never wrote and calls "false, malicious, and defamatory."
'These are not my words...'
On Truth Social, Trump pushed back hard: "These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don't draw pictures."
He also said he's looking forward to seeing Rupert Murdoch testify in court about what he calls a "pile of garbage" story.
Letter's context
The letter in question supposedly included a drawing and a cryptic message to Epstein.
While Trump once called Epstein "a terrific guy" years ago, by 2019 he said they'd had a falling out—long before Epstein's legal troubles made headlines.