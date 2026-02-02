Trump suing US government for $10 billion

Lawsuit claims leaks hurt Trump's reputation and finances

Trump claims these leaks hurt his reputation and finances—and even affected his support during the 2020 election.

The leaks came from Charles Littlejohn, a former IRS contractor who got five years in prison after sharing Trump's (and other billionaires') tax records with reporters.

Details such as The New York Times's reporting that he paid as little as $750 in federal income taxes in some years fueled criticism from opponents and sparked a lot of public debate.