Trump suing US government for $10 billion
Business
Donald Trump is suing the IRS and Treasury Department for $10 billion, saying they failed to protect his private tax info from being leaked between 2018 and 2020.
His sons Eric and Donald Jr., plus the Trump Organization, are also part of the lawsuit.
Lawsuit claims leaks hurt Trump's reputation and finances
Trump claims these leaks hurt his reputation and finances—and even affected his support during the 2020 election.
The leaks came from Charles Littlejohn, a former IRS contractor who got five years in prison after sharing Trump's (and other billionaires') tax records with reporters.
Details such as The New York Times's reporting that he paid as little as $750 in federal income taxes in some years fueled criticism from opponents and sparked a lot of public debate.