Trump planning fresh tariffs on India, 15 other nations: Report
What's the story
The Trump administration is reportedly planning to impose higher tariffs on India and 15 other economies over excess industrial production and government subsidies that Washington believes are hurting American manufacturers. The move comes after a months-long investigation into the issue, which Washington argues gives foreign manufacturers an unfair advantage over American companies. The proposed action is expected to cover China, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, Bangladesh, Cambodia and the European Union, among others.
Announcement expected
Announcement expected this week
According to the WSJ, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to unveil the findings of the investigation his office opened on March 11 against 16 economies, including India, under Section 301 of the 1974 trade law, which allows the president to impose tariffs over unfair trade practices.
However, sources familiar with the plans have warned that the timeline could change.
Tariff rationale
Impact on American manufacturers
The Trump administration believes that subsidies, financial assistance, and other policy support have created excess industrial capacity in the targeted economies, allowing their firms to flood global markets with cheaper goods, the WSJ reported.
These companies can then sell their products at competitive prices in international markets, making it harder for American manufacturers to compete.
The proposed tariffs will likely cover most products exported by the targeted economies but exclude some industrial goods already subject to separate national security tariffs.
Tariff implications
Final tariff rates yet to be determined
The final tariff rates remain to be seen, but US officials have indicated that the administration intends to impose duties similar to those introduced by Trump in 2025, which the US Supreme Court struck down in February 2026.
The impact of these tariffs is likely to differ across countries. Japan, the EU, and South Korea may face lower tariffs due to their trade arrangements with the Trump administration.
Trade negotiations
China likely to bear brunt of tariffs
The tariff rates on India and Vietnam could be higher due to the terms of their respective agreements with the US government.
China could face the highest tariffs, as its subsidies are numerous and highly disruptive, according to Trump administration representatives.
The administration is also considering provisions that could allow Washington to raise duties further if a country's industrial overcapacity increases or if it fails to make policy changes during future negotiations.
Trade deal hurdles
Proposed tariff action could complicate US-India trade talks
The proposed tariff action could further complicate India's efforts to conclude a trade agreement with the US.
The two countries had announced an interim trade framework on February 7, 2026, under which Washington had agreed to lower its reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25% to 18%.
However, the deal faced uncertainty later that month when the US Supreme Court struck down reciprocal tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).