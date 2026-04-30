US Supreme Court deemed Trump's duties illegal

Trump tariff refunds worth $166B may begin by May 11

By Mudit Dube 09:40 am Apr 30, 202609:40 am

What's the story

The Trump administration is gearing up to issue its first round of tariff refunds, starting around May 11. The move comes after a US Supreme Court ruling that deemed the extensive duties imposed by President Donald Trump as illegal. Judge Richard Eaton, who is overseeing the refund process, revealed that some affected import entries have already entered the repayment phase. The refund process could be massive, covering $166 billion in duties collected from over 330,000 importers across 53 million entries.