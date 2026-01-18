Trump threatens big tariffs on Europe over Greenland dispute Business Jan 18, 2026

President Trump just announced new tariffs—starting at 10% and going up to 25% by June—on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland.

He says these would remain in place until the US is able to purchase Greenland.

This is all happening after those countries deployed troops to Greenland.