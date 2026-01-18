Trump threatens big tariffs on Europe over Greenland dispute
President Trump just announced new tariffs—starting at 10% and going up to 25% by June—on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland.
He says these would remain in place until the US is able to purchase Greenland.
This is all happening after those countries deployed troops to Greenland.
Why does this matter?
The news has sparked protests in Greenland's capital.
Danish leaders are calling Trump's move "totally unacceptable" and say their military actions were just about Arctic security—not politics.
The whole standoff could mess with US-Europe trade and ramp up tension between allies.
What's really behind it?
At its core, this is about power moves in the Arctic. The US wants more influence in the region (hence wanting Greenland), while Europe is standing its ground.
With both sides digging in, the standoff could heighten tensions and illustrate how global decisions can affect everyday life.