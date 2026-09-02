Trump weighs semiconductor tariffs, Howard Lutnick ties relief to investment
Business
The Trump administration is looking at adding new tariffs on semiconductors and electronics such as laptops and gaming consoles.
The goal is to encourage foreign companies to build chip factories in the US with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick pushing for tariff relief only if those investments happen.
Tariffs could slow AI data centers
US tech companies are concerned these tariffs could make advanced chips pricier and harder to get, especially since most come from Taiwan.
Industry voices warn this might slow down or stop new data center projects that are crucial for AI progress, just when demand is taking off.