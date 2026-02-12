Trump, Xi to meet in April for trade talks: Report
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping are expected to meet in Beijing in early April 2026 to try and extend their current trade truce.
The original deal, struck last October, saw a pause on certain export controls, some tariffs rolled back, and US soybean purchases restarted.
Talks more about short-term fixes than full reset
This meeting comes as both countries face economic pressure—Trump hopes new Chinese purchase pledges will help ease inflation and supply chain issues before the 2026 midterms, while Xi is looking for relief during China's slowdown.
Still, big issues like tech restrictions and security worries remain unsolved, so the talks are more about short-term fixes than a full reset.