Trumps received $500 million from WLFI sale before AI financial troubles

AI Financial stock falls over 90%

After the deal, things got rough for AI Financial: its stock dropped more than 90% by mid-2026 as WLFI token prices tanked from 20 cents to just 5.7 cents each.

The company tried to recover with loans and leadership changes but kept struggling.

Meanwhile, Eric Trump publicly said he had "zero leadership or decision-making role" at AI Financial and distanced himself from the mess.

The Trumps still are entitled to 75% of the proceeds from World Liberty token sales despite all the drama.