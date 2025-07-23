TSC India IPO opens: Should you invest? Business Jul 23, 2025

TSC India's IPO just opened, with shares priced at ₹68-70 each. They're looking to raise about ₹26 crore by issuing nearly 37 lakh new shares.

If you want in as a retail investor, the minimum buy is 4,000 shares (about ₹2.8 lakh).

The window closes Friday and allotment results are out July 28.