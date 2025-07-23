TSC India IPO opens: Should you invest?
TSC India's IPO just opened, with shares priced at ₹68-70 each. They're looking to raise about ₹26 crore by issuing nearly 37 lakh new shares.
If you want in as a retail investor, the minimum buy is 4,000 shares (about ₹2.8 lakh).
The window closes Friday and allotment results are out July 28.
What the company does
TSC India helps businesses manage their travel—think air ticketing, custom itineraries, price deals, analytics, and round-the-clock support.
Based in Jalandhar and Chandigarh since 2003, they serve over 2,100 clients and handle around 12,000 bookings every month.
Financials, shareholding, and IPO details
The company's revenue jumped 28% this year to ₹26.3 crore, with profits also rising to nearly ₹5 crore.
Promoters still hold most of the company pre-IPO.
Most of the money raised will go toward working capital (₹22 crore), plus some for general business needs and covering IPO costs.