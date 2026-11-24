TSMC's shares shot up nearly 10% on Tuesday, November 24, adding a massive $158 billion to its value.

The boost came right after news involving Jensen Huang as CEO: he's a big deal for TSMC since they work closely together.

This move didn't just help TSMC; it kicked off a wave of excitement across Asia's chip stocks, with Taiwan's Taiex jumping around 9% to cross the 40,000 mark and rebounding from an eight-month low.