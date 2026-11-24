TSMC jumps nearly 10% adds $158B after Jensen Huang news
TSMC's shares shot up nearly 10% on Tuesday, November 24, adding a massive $158 billion to its value.
The boost came right after news involving Jensen Huang as CEO: he's a big deal for TSMC since they work closely together.
This move didn't just help TSMC; it kicked off a wave of excitement across Asia's chip stocks, with Taiwan's Taiex jumping around 9% to cross the 40,000 mark and rebounding from an eight-month low.
NVIDIA surge 31.48% boosts AI confidence
NVIDIA's leadership shakeup sent its own shares soaring 31.48%, quickly turning around the gloom that followed reports about Huang earlier this month.
Investors are feeling better about AI and tech again, and that confidence spread to markets in South Korea and Japan too.
Huang's role shows just how much one leader can steady the whole global tech scene, especially when AI is involved.