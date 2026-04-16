TSMC poised for record Q1 profit as AI demand surges
Business
TSMC is about to post its biggest-ever profit for the first quarter of 2026, thanks to the booming demand for AI chips.
Net profit is expected to jump 50% to $17.23 billion, with revenue also up 35%.
The company's cutting-edge 3-nanometer tech is keeping it ahead of the game, making TSMC Asia's most valuable company, worth around $1.68 trillion.
Analysts say TSMC well prepared
Even with worries about global supply issues, analysts say TSMC is well-prepared.
Its stock has already climbed 34% this year, beating the wider market.
The company will share more updates and future plans during its next earnings call.