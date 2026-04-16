TSMC poised for record Q1 profit as AI demand surges Business Apr 16, 2026

TSMC is about to post its biggest-ever profit for the first quarter of 2026, thanks to the booming demand for AI chips.

Net profit is expected to jump 50% to $17.23 billion, with revenue also up 35%.

The company's cutting-edge 3-nanometer tech is keeping it ahead of the game, making TSMC Asia's most valuable company, worth around $1.68 trillion.