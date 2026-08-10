TSMC posts 44.7% July revenue jump amid AI demand
Business
TSMC just posted a huge 44.7% jump in revenue for July 2026, hitting NT$467.58 billion ($14.5 billion).
The big reason? Everyone wants advanced chips for AI, with tech giants like NVIDIA and Google depending on TSMC to keep their AI projects running strong.
TSMC is investing up to $64B
High-performance computing made up 66% of TSMC's revenue, and the company is doubling down by investing up to $64 billion this year to boost production.
With its stock up 50% in 2026 and expectations of more than 40% annual growth, TSMC is clearly riding the AI wave and showing no signs of slowing down.