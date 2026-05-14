TSMC predicts semiconductor market will exceed $1.5 trillion by 2030
Business
TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, now expects the global semiconductor industry to be worth more than $1.5 trillion by 2030.
What's fueling this huge growth? Mostly AI and high-performance computing. Together, they'll make up more than half of the market.
TSMC building US Japan Germany factories
Chips aren't just powering your phone anymore. They're everywhere.
TSMC says smartphones and cars will also drive demand, taking up another 30% of the market.
To keep up, TSMC is building new factories in the US Japan, and Germany and rolling out advanced tech like 2-nanometer chips and special AI packaging that could grow even faster than expected.