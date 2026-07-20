TSMC raises Arizona investment to $265B to supply AI chips

TSMC's CFO Wendell Huang says there's "strong demand, multi-year structural demand" for these chips, but building in Arizona isn't easy: labor shortages and infrastructure gaps are slowing things down.

Still, TSMC now has one fab operational with yields as good as the flagship Taiwan plant, with more on the way.

The plan? A total of 12 facilities plus an R and D center in Arizona, while Taiwan gets 13 new fabs focused on cutting-edge tech.