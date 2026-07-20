TSMC raises Arizona investment to $265B to supply AI chips
Business
TSMC is making a huge move in Arizona, bumping its investment up to $265 billion to keep pace with the booming need for AI chips.
The company's advanced semiconductors power big names like NVIDIA, and this expansion is all about meeting global tech demand.
Wendell Huang details Arizona progress, constraints
TSMC's CFO Wendell Huang says there's "strong demand, multi-year structural demand" for these chips, but building in Arizona isn't easy: labor shortages and infrastructure gaps are slowing things down.
Still, TSMC now has one fab operational with yields as good as the flagship Taiwan plant, with more on the way.
The plan? A total of 12 facilities plus an R and D center in Arizona, while Taiwan gets 13 new fabs focused on cutting-edge tech.