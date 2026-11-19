TSMC, Samsung pause China chip shipments as US licenses needed
TSMC and Samsung have hit pause on sending certain chips to China because of fresh US export rules targeting AI tech.
Now, both companies need US licenses before they can ship these advanced chips, making things even tougher for Chinese technology companies already struggling with chip shortages and rising prices.
US closes high-end phone chip loopholes
The US has closed loopholes that once let Chinese firms buy high-end chips for phones and non-AI uses without much hassle.
Now, chipmakers using American technology to manufacture advanced chips would have to apply for licenses.
NVIDIA had already halted GPU shipments to China, showing just how strict the new tech export rules have become.