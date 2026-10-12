TSMC set for 6th straight record profit quarter from AI

TSMC is about to break its own profit records for the sixth quarter in a row, all thanks to the AI boom.

Analysts say the chipmaker's Q3 net profits could soar 65% to $23.4 billion, the highest it's ever seen.

We'll get more details on its fourth-quarter and updated full-year guidance, as analysts expect questions about its potential Texas expansion plans, during its October 12, 2026 earnings call.