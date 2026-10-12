TSMC set for 6th straight record profit quarter from AI
TSMC is about to break its own profit records for the sixth quarter in a row, all thanks to the AI boom.
Analysts say the chipmaker's Q3 net profits could soar 65% to $23.4 billion, the highest it's ever seen.
We'll get more details on its fourth-quarter and updated full-year guidance, as analysts expect questions about its potential Texas expansion plans, during its October 12, 2026 earnings call.
TSMC investing $265 billion in Arizona
What's powering this growth? Huge demand for TSMC's advanced AI chips and packaging technology, from heavyweights like NVIDIA and Apple.
With a $2.1 trillion market capitalization, almost double Samsung's, TSMC is also spending big: $265 billion is going into new Arizona factories, with Texas possibly next on its list.
Even with rivals like Samsung in the mix, analysts think TSMC's cutting-edge technology and strong customer ties are helping drive current demand.