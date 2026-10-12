TSMC set to post sixth straight quarter of record earnings

TSMC's strong performance has made it Asia's most valuable company, a key supplier to tech giants NVIDIA and Apple.

The company's market capitalization is nearly double that of its South Korean rival, Samsung Electronics, at around $2.1 trillion.

On Thursday, TSMC is expected to report a 65% increase in third-quarter net profit to T$746.3 billion ($23.4 billion), according to an LSEG SmartEstimate compiled from 16 analysts' forecasts.