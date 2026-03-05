TSMC's new Taiwan chip factory to be operational by 2028
Business
TSMC posted development proposals for a massive new chip factory in Tainan, aiming to keep up with the booming demand for AI tech.
The site will be huge—over 15 hectares—and should be up and running by 2028.
New facility will create around 1,900 jobs
This new facility isn't just about chips; it's set to create around 1,900 jobs (1,400 direct hires plus 500 contractors).
There's also room planned for offices, parking, plenty of green space, and even disaster-prep zones.
TSMC's global expansion
Beyond Taiwan, TSMC is making big moves worldwide. Four fabs are planned in Taichung, with production timelines tied to Fab 25, though the source does not provide a production timeline for Fab 25.
In the US, their Phoenix fabs are also progressing.