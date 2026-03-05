TSMC's new Taiwan chip factory to be operational by 2028

This new facility isn't just about chips; it's set to create around 1,900 jobs (1,400 direct hires plus 500 contractors). There's also room planned for offices, parking, plenty of green space, and even disaster-prep zones.

TSMC's global expansion

Beyond Taiwan, TSMC is making big moves worldwide. Four fabs are planned in Taichung, with production timelines tied to Fab 25, though the source does not provide a production timeline for Fab 25.

In the US, their Phoenix fabs are also progressing.