TSMC's Q4 revenue soars as AI chip demand takes off
Business
TSMC, the world's top chipmaker and supplier to giants like NVIDIA and Apple, just posted a huge 20% jump in Q4 2025 revenue—hitting $33.1 billion.
The main reason? Everyone wants AI chips right now, even as people buy fewer gadgets like tablets.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just another earnings report—it shows how AI is reshaping tech and business.
TSMC's stock shot up over 44% last year, easily beating the rest of Taiwan's market.
Foxconn (another big NVIDIA partner) also saw strong sales, proving that building AI hardware is where the action is.
If you're curious about where tech—and money—are headed, this is a story to watch.