Tuhin Kanta Pandey opposes partial F&O shutdown, urges long-dated contracts
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey says shutting down parts of the Futures and Options market isn't the answer.
Instead, he's pushing for smarter growth, like introducing long-term Futures and Options contracts, to create more opportunities while keeping things balanced and well-regulated.
SEBI to review APL Apollo-Tata Steel
Pandey also highlighted SEBI's commitment to better corporate governance, promising close checks on any issues.
He mentioned that healthy competition and teamwork with the Bombay Stock Exchange matter too, especially after the recent National Stock Exchange listing.
Plus, SEBI will be reviewing the APL Apollo-Tata Steel deal to make sure everyone plays by the rules.