Tuhin Kanta Pandey says AI valuations lift Taiwan past India
AI companies are on fire right now, and their soaring valuations are making waves across global equity markets.
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey shared at the CareEdge Debt Market Summit 2026 that investors can't get enough of AI-linked firms, leading to major shifts in how countries stack up in market rankings.
Taiwan has overtaken India in market capitalization, with higher valuations driven by concentrated flows into companies like TSMC and other key firms in the electronic supply chain.
India's SEBI testing corporate bond tokenization
Pandey also mentioned that India's markets are more diversified compared to Taiwan's tech-heavy approach.
SEBI is experimenting with tokenizing corporate bonds using blockchain technology, aiming for a rollout within six to nine months.
On cybersecurity concerns, he said SEBI has already issued advisories and circulars to intermediaries but didn't comment on possible changes to long-term capital gains tax for foreign investors.