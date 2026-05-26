Tuhin Kanta Pandey says AI valuations lift Taiwan past India Business May 26, 2026

AI companies are on fire right now, and their soaring valuations are making waves across global equity markets.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey shared at the CareEdge Debt Market Summit 2026 that investors can't get enough of AI-linked firms, leading to major shifts in how countries stack up in market rankings.

Taiwan has overtaken India in market capitalization, with higher valuations driven by concentrated flows into companies like TSMC and other key firms in the electronic supply chain.