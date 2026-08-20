Turtlemint jumps 5% after Jefferies 'buy' call with ₹190 target

Turtlemint is now the third-biggest player in India's POSP (point-of-sale person) insurance channel, holding a solid 20% market share.

The company has been using tech and its granular POSP network to drive better profitability on a smaller base, posting an impressive 38% revenue growth over three years.

In its first quarter, revenue jumped 40%, losses narrowed, and analysts think Turtlemint could soon turn profitable as it scales up, even though its stock is still trading below IPO price for now.