Turtlemint plans mutual funds and loans as EBITDA nears break-even
Business
Turtlemint is on track to hit EBITDA break-even this fiscal, thanks to a bigger policy pool and smarter productivity moves.
The company has shifted focus from just hiring more people to actually activating its network, which seems to be paying off.
They're also planning to expand into mutual funds and loans, aiming to become a full-service financial hub for underserved areas.
Turtlemint PoSP premiums to outpace industry
With over 550,000 certified point of sale persons (PoSPs), Turtlemint held around 30% of the broker-registered PoSP market in FY25.
Their contribution to premiums is set to outpace the industry, projected at 24% to 32% CAGR through FY30 versus the industry's 10% to 12%.
If you're watching India's fintech scene, this is definitely one for your radar.