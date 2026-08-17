Turtlemint shares soar nearly 15% after smaller Q1 FY2027 loss
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions saw its shares soar nearly 15% on Monday after reporting a smaller net loss for Q1 FY2027.
The company's revenue more than doubled to ₹20.77 crore from last year, and the stock traded at ₹150.30 at 1.13pm after rising to ₹157.68 from the previous close of ₹137.44.
Turtlemint sees 49.8% platform premiums jump
Chairperson, Managing Director & CEO Dhirendra Mahyavanshi called it "momentum continued into Q1 FY27," pointing to a 49.8% jump in platform premiums and a 40% boost in operational revenue.
Executive Director & COO Anand Prabhudesai highlighted an 89% spike in service EBITDA and credited technology for making things smoother across onboarding and sales.
Turtlemint has now expanded to over 19,000 pincodes, thanks to growing trust from customers and partners.