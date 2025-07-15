TVS Motor Company shares experience morning boost

Strong Q4 numbers and FY25 performance

In Q4 FY25 alone, TVS Motor pulled in ₹11,542 crore in revenue—up from ₹10,042 crore last year—and net profit shot up to ₹714 crore from ₹421 crore.

For the full year, revenue rose 12.6% and net profit soared nearly 35%.

No wonder everyone's watching this stock right now!