TVS Motor Company shares experience morning boost
TVS Motor's shares climbed over 2% to ₹2,860 on Tuesday morning, thanks to some seriously strong financial results.
Investors are feeling upbeat after the company posted double-digit growth in both revenue and profit for FY25.
Strong Q4 numbers and FY25 performance
In Q4 FY25 alone, TVS Motor pulled in ₹11,542 crore in revenue—up from ₹10,042 crore last year—and net profit shot up to ₹714 crore from ₹421 crore.
For the full year, revenue rose 12.6% and net profit soared nearly 35%.
No wonder everyone's watching this stock right now!