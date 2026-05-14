TVS Motor Company to boost capacity to 8.3 million units

TVS to invest ₹3,500cr in FY27

TVS is investing ₹3,500 crore in FY27, led by investments in product development, manufacturing expansion and R&D, so expect more innovation and fresh models soon.

The Hosur plant will play a larger role in manufacturing future Norton models for global markets, while EV production is set to jump from 40,000 to 50,000 units per month.

With over 5.9 million units sold in FY26 and more EVs on the way, TVS looks ready for a busy road ahead.