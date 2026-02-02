TVS Motor sells over half a million vehicles in January
Business
TVS Motor just had a standout January, with sales jumping 29% compared to last year—over half a million vehicles sold in one month.
Two-wheelers led the charge, and the company's electric scooters are catching serious momentum.
Electric vehicles were a highlight
Homegrown two-wheeler sales shot up by 30%, with both motorcycles and scooters seeing big gains.
Electric vehicles were a highlight too—TVS sold nearly 38,000 EVs, up 50%, with their e-scooters making up ~28% of India's electric two-wheeler (e-2W) retail sales.
Exports grew by 21%
Three-wheeler sales really took off, jumping by 77%.
Exports weren't left behind either—they grew by 21%, showing TVS is making moves not just in India but globally too.