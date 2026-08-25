TVS Motor's Venu Srinivasan ends 4 year RBI board term

Venu Srinivasan, who's been the chairman emeritus at TVS Motor, has just finished his four-year run as a part-time, non-official director on the Reserve Bank of India's Central Board.

He joined back in 2022 alongside some big names like Anand Mahindra and Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel.

With his term now over, it marks a bit of a changing of the guard at the top level of India's central bank.