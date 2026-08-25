TVS Motor's Venu Srinivasan ends 4 year RBI board term
Business
Venu Srinivasan, who's been the chairman emeritus at TVS Motor, has just finished his four-year run as a part-time, non-official director on the Reserve Bank of India's Central Board.
He joined back in 2022 alongside some big names like Anand Mahindra and Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel.
With his term now over, it marks a bit of a changing of the guard at the top level of India's central bank.
Anand Mahindra reappointed to RBI board
Recently, Anand Mahindra got another four years added to his term starting in August.
Plus, Anand Mahindra was reappointed for another four-year term, and four other non-official directors were inducted during August, including former ISRO chairman Somanath Sreedhara Panicker and Syed Akbaruddin, bringing the board up to 14 members.