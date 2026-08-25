Twenty-nine US states sue Meta alleging apps hook children
Business
Meta is facing a big lawsuit from 29 US states, which say its apps are designed to keep kids hooked while hiding the risks.
Prosecutors claim Meta "hooks" young users, keeps them scrolling, collects their data, and doesn't warn about dangers.
A whistleblower even says Mark Zuckerberg misled the public about how seriously Meta takes child safety.
Zuckerberg and Instagram CEO to testify
Both Zuckerberg and Instagram's CEO will have to answer questions in court.
Meta denies any wrongdoing, calling the lawsuit an attempt at an "outlandish payout."
Prosecutors want changes to make Meta's platforms safer for kids.
The case is being compared to old-school tobacco lawsuits, and could set new rules for how tech companies protect young people online.