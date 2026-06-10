Two Californians sue Costco over $5 Kirkland 'no preservatives' label

Costco cites FDA and competitor pricing

Costco's legal team pushed back, saying those ingredients are actually used as part of the chicken's seasoning mix, according to FDA rules.

They also pointed out that the amended complaint does not identify a single competitor that prices a whole rotisserie chicken for sale for less than $4.99, so there's no price trickery here.

The case is still ongoing, highlighting how tricky food labeling can be and why it matters to shoppers everywhere.