Two Californians sue Costco over $5 Kirkland 'no preservatives' label
Costco is in court after two California shoppers claimed its famous $5 Kirkland rotisserie chicken isn't truly "no preservatives."
The lawsuit argues that because the chicken contains carrageenan and sodium phosphate, the label is misleading and breaks consumer protection laws in California and Washington.
Costco cites FDA and competitor pricing
Costco's legal team pushed back, saying those ingredients are actually used as part of the chicken's seasoning mix, according to FDA rules.
They also pointed out that the amended complaint does not identify a single competitor that prices a whole rotisserie chicken for sale for less than $4.99, so there's no price trickery here.
The case is still ongoing, highlighting how tricky food labeling can be and why it matters to shoppers everywhere.