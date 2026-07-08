Two vendors file ₹40.6 cr insolvency petitions against Ola Electric

Ola Electric files NCLT caveats

Ola has filed caveats with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to challenge the petitions and insists these disputes won't mess with their manufacturing or delivery timelines.

While news of the filings caused Ola's stock to drop nearly 9% in three days, things calmed down after the company clarified its stance.

On a brighter note, Ola's vehicle registrations nearly doubled last quarter, showing strong demand despite all the courtroom drama.