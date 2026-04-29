UAE announces exit from OPEC and OPEC+ amid Gulf tensions

Anwar Gargash criticizes Gulf Cooperation Council

UAE officials say they're frustrated by weak support from other Arab countries against Iranian aggression.

Anwar Gargash, a top adviser to the UAE president, called out the Gulf Cooperation Council for being The Gulf Cooperation Council countries supported each other logistically, but politically and militarily, I think their position has been the weakest historically, in its response.

The exit also puts a spotlight on shifting alliances.