UAE leaves OPEC and OPEC+ from May 1 seeking flexibility Business Apr 29, 2026

The United Arab Emirates is leaving OPEC and OPEC+ from May 1, aiming to manage its own oil output without group restrictions.

This move follows ongoing disagreements with Saudi Arabia about how much oil to produce.

With global energy markets already shaky due to the Iran war, the UAE says it wants flexibility to respond to changing times.