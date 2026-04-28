UAE leaves OPEC and OPEC+ May 1 to control output

UAE exit questions OPEC influence

With the UAE stepping out after nearly 60 years in OPEC, there are big questions about whether the group can keep influencing global oil prices.

The timing is tense too: there is trouble in the Strait of Hormuz (a key route for oil), and relations with Saudi Arabia are not exactly smooth.

Analysts say this move could really change how much power OPEC has and might shake up future energy markets.