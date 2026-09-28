UAE pledges $25 billion to India at taskforce meeting

With this boost, the UAE's total investment in India will reach $100 billion in the years to come.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal shared that both nations are aiming for $200 billion in trade by 2032 and local currency settlement between India-UAE is slowly growing, in double digits.

Meanwhile, India is setting its sights high with a goal of $1 trillion in exports this year, up from last year's record numbers.