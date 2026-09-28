UAE pledges $25 billion to India at taskforce meeting
Business
Big news for India's economy: the UAE is bringing in an extra $25 billion investment.
This move was announced at the latest India-UAE Investment Task Force meeting, showing just how serious both countries are about working together.
UAE investments in India $100 billion
With this boost, the UAE's total investment in India will reach $100 billion in the years to come.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal shared that both nations are aiming for $200 billion in trade by 2032 and local currency settlement between India-UAE is slowly growing, in double digits.
Meanwhile, India is setting its sights high with a goal of $1 trillion in exports this year, up from last year's record numbers.